Will Zay Jones Score a Touchdown Against the Texans in Week 3?
In the Week 3 tilt between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Zay Jones get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Zay Jones score a touchdown against the Texans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21 if he scores a TD)
- Jones has five receptions (13 targets) for 55 yards and one score, averaging 27.5 yards per game.
- In one of two games this year, Jones has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.
Zay Jones Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|7
|5
|55
|1
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|6
|0
|0
|0
