As play in the China Open nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Alexander Zverev versus Nicolas Jarry. Zverev has the fourth-best odds to win (+750) at National Tennis Center.

Zverev at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 4

September 26 - October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Zverev's Next Match

Zverev is in the quarterfinals, where he will face Jarry on Sunday, October 1 at 11:00 PM ET (after beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-7, 6-2, 6-1).

Zverev is currently listed at -250 to win his next contest versus Jarry.

Zverev Stats

Zverev beat Davidovich Fokina 6-7, 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday in the Round of 16.

Zverev is 45-18 over the past 12 months, with two tournament titles.

On hard courts over the past year, Zverev has gone 20-9 and has won one title.

In his 63 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Zverev has averaged 26.0 games.

Zverev, in 29 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 28.5 games per match and won 52.5% of them.

Zverev has won 25.4% of his return games and 83.5% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On hard courts over the past year, Zverev has claimed 22.2% of his return games and 83.2% of his service games.

