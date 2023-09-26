As of September 26 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +3000, place them 12th in the NFL.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +135

+135 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Jaguars games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville averaged 357.4 yards per game on offense last season (10th in NFL), and it ranked 24th on defense with 353.3 yards allowed per game.

The Jaguars had a 5-3 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.

Jacksonville won only two games as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and accumulated 291 yards.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

Etienne also had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero TDs.

Christian Kirk had 84 receptions for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

Foyesade Oluokun totaled 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +12500 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +600 3 September 24 Texans L 37-17 +40000 4 October 1 Falcons - +6600 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +12500 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +3500 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +550 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +40000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1800 14 December 10 @ Browns - +2200 15 December 17 Ravens - +1600 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +8000 17 December 31 Panthers - +30000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

