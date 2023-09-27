Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Cody Bellinger and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 34 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 78 walks and 103 RBI (211 total hits). He's also swiped 68 bases.

He has a slash line of .335/.414/.598 so far this year.

Acuna hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .356 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 22 2-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at Nationals Sep. 21 1-for-6 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Phillies Sep. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 167 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 53 home runs and 103 walks. He has driven in 134 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .281/.389/.604 on the year.

Olson heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 3-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Sep. 21 2-for-6 2 1 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has collected 149 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He's slashed .309/.359/.533 on the year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 26 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has collected 174 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 41 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.351/.389 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 23 2-for-2 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 21 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner or other Cubs players

