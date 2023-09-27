Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .778 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on September 27 at 7:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .414, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .598.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Acuna is batting .261 with two homers during his last games and is on a 10-game hitting streak.

In 120 of 154 games this season (77.9%) Acuna has had a hit, and in 67 of those games he had more than one (43.5%).

He has homered in 24.0% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 64 games this season (41.6%), with more than one RBI in 25 of those games (16.2%).

He has scored in 64.3% of his games this season (99 of 154), with two or more runs 34 times (22.1%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 77 .338 AVG .333 .427 OBP .401 .608 SLG .589 39 XBH 40 20 HR 21 49 RBI 54 42/46 K/BB 40/32 31 SB 37

Cubs Pitching Rankings