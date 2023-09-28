If you live in Alachua County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Alachua County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind at Countryside Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28

7:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Eagle's View High School at Oak Hall School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Santa Fe HS at P.K. Yonge High School