Austin Riley vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.404 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .280 with 30 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 58 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- In 70.3% of his games this season (109 of 155), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 54 of those games (34.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 22.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has an RBI in 60 of 155 games this year, with multiple RBI in 24 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 53.5% of his games this season (83 of 155), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (16.8%) he has scored more than once.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|80
|.291
|AVG
|.271
|.362
|OBP
|.331
|.529
|SLG
|.503
|34
|XBH
|35
|17
|HR
|20
|43
|RBI
|55
|84/30
|K/BB
|83/28
|2
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stroman (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw three innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 3.88 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.