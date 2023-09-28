As of September 28 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +3000, rank them 12th in the NFL.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +135

+135 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+3000), the Jaguars are 12th-best in the NFL. They are way below that, 18th, according to computer rankings.

The Jaguars have the same odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +3000.

With odds of +3000, the Jaguars have been given a 3.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville hasn won once against the spread this year.

Two Jaguars games (out of three) have gone over the point total this year.

The Jaguars have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Jacksonville lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Jaguars are compiling 339.0 yards per game on offense (16th in NFL), and they rank 19th defensively with 348.3 yards allowed per game.

The Jaguars are averaging 19.0 points per game on offense this year (21st in NFL), and they are giving up 25.0 points per game (23rd) on the defensive side of the ball.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has passed for 736 yards (245.3 per game), completing 64.6%, with three touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Lawrence has scored zero TDs and accumulated 59 yards.

On the ground, Travis Etienne has scored one touchdown and accumulated 205 yards (68.3 per game).

In the passing game, Etienne has scored zero times, with 11 receptions for 79 yards.

In three games, Christian Kirk has 16 receptions for 173 yards (57.7 per game) and one score.

In the passing game, Calvin Ridley has scored one time, hauling in 13 balls for 173 yards (57.7 per game).

Foyesade Oluokun has been causing chaos on defense, recording 37 tackles and one pass defended for the Jaguars.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +12500 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +600 3 September 24 Texans L 37-17 +40000 4 October 1 Falcons - +5000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +12500 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +3500 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +550 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +40000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1800 14 December 10 @ Browns - +2500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1600 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +10000 17 December 31 Panthers - +30000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:17 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.