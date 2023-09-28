Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Lee County, Florida, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Lee County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Oasis High School at Bradenton Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Canterbury School at Saint Stephen's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Fort Myers HS at Immokalee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Immokalee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
