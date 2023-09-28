Looking for how to stream high school football games in Miami-Dade County, Florida this week? We've got the information.

    • Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Miami Edison HS at Immaculata-La Salle High School

    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on September 28
    • Location: Miami, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Miami Senior High School at Christopher Columbus High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 28
    • Location: Miami, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 15
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Florida Christian High School at Marathon Middle-High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Marathon, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Miami Northwestern High School at Cardinal Newman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: West Palm Beach, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

