Nicky Lopez vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Nicky Lopez is back in action for the Atlanta Braves against Trevor Williams and the Washington NationalsSeptember 29 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on September 24 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-3 with a double.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has eight doubles, three triples, a home run and 25 walks while hitting .234.
- Lopez has gotten a hit in 34 of 78 games this season (43.6%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (15.4%).
- He has gone deep in one of 78 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Lopez has had at least one RBI in 19.2% of his games this year (15 of 78), with more than one RBI four times (5.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (24.4%), including six games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.204
|AVG
|.261
|.344
|OBP
|.306
|.262
|SLG
|.357
|4
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|17/19
|K/BB
|22/6
|4
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (242 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams (6-10) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 5.55 ERA in 141 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Sept. 16, the right-hander threw two innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.55, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
