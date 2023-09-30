Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves meet C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

The Braves are -375 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+290). Atlanta (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Braves vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -375 +290 9 +100 -120 -2.5 -110 -110

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 65.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (95-50).

Atlanta has not played a game with moneyline odds of -375 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 78.9% chance to win.

Atlanta has played in 160 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 91 times (91-66-3).

The Braves have a 17-14-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 51-28 52-29 30-23 73-34 80-48 23-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.