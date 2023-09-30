Based on our computer projections, the Florida A&M Rattlers will defeat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils when the two teams match up at Rice-Totten Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Florida A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-16.4) 41.8 Florida A&M 29, Mississippi Valley State 13

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread last year.

Last year, four Rattlers games hit the over.

Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)

The Delta Devils went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, just two of Delta Devils games went over the point total.

Rattlers vs. Delta Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mississippi Valley State 10.3 34.7 -- -- 7 35 Florida A&M 26.5 17 27 10 24 38

