The Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) and the 25th-ranked scoring offense will take the field against the No. 22 Florida Gators (3-1) and the 17th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Wildcats are favored by just 1 point in the contest. The game has an over/under of 45.5 points.

On the defensive side of the ball, Kentucky has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best by surrendering just 293.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 65th (396.5 yards per game). Florida ranks 55th in the FBS with 412.5 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks fifth-best by giving up only 244.8 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: ESPN

Kentucky vs Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kentucky -1 -110 -110 45.5 -105 -115 -120 +100

Looking to place a bet on Florida vs. Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Florida is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Gators have been an underdog by 1 point or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Florida's three games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

Florida has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, Florida has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Bet on Florida to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has racked up 951 yards on 77.8% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Trevor Etienne is his team's leading rusher with 49 carries for 329 yards, or 82.3 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Montrell Johnson has racked up 46 carries and totaled 211 yards with three touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall leads his team with 362 receiving yards on 26 catches with one touchdown.

Eugene Wilson III has 12 receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 104 yards (26 yards per game) this year.

Caleb Douglas has racked up 99 reciving yards (24.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Princely Umanmielen paces the team with two sacks, and also has two TFL and seven tackles.

Shemar James is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 22 tackles, three TFL, and one sack.

Devin Moore has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.