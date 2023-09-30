At +3000 as of September 30, the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +135

+135 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Jaguars are 12th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+3000), but only 17th according to computer rankings.

The Jaguars were +3000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and are now the same.

The Jaguars have a 3.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville hasn won once against the spread this year.

Jacksonville has had two games (out of three) hit the over this year.

The Jaguars have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Jacksonville lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Jaguars rank 16th in total offense (339 yards per game) and 18th in total defense (348.3 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Jaguars are putting up 19 points per game offensively this year (21st in NFL), and they are surrendering 25 points per game (23rd) on the defensive side of the ball.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has passed for 736 yards (245.3 per game), completing 64.6%, with three touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

In addition, Lawrence has rushed for 59 yards and zero scores.

Travis Etienne has run for 205 yards (68.3 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

Also, Etienne has 11 receptions for 79 yards and zero TDs.

Christian Kirk has 16 catches for 173 yards (57.7 per game) and one TD in three games.

In the passing game, Calvin Ridley has scored one time, catching 13 balls for 173 yards (57.7 per game).

In three games for the Jaguars, Foyesade Oluokun has totaled 37 tackles.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +12500 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +600 3 September 24 Texans L 37-17 +40000 4 October 1 Falcons - +5000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +12500 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +3500 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +550 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +40000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1800 14 December 10 @ Browns - +2500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1600 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +10000 17 December 31 Panthers - +30000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:25 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.