Saturday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (87-73) and the Texas Rangers (89-71) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners coming out on top. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on September 30.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (14-8, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.28 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 106 times and won 62, or 58.5%, of those games.

Seattle has entered 68 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 40-28 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 756 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Rangers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The last 10 Rangers contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Rangers have been victorious in 21, or 46.7%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Texas has won seven of 21 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Texas is No. 3 in the majors, scoring 5.5 runs per game (875 total runs).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.31 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 25 Astros L 5-1 Luis Castillo vs Justin Verlander September 26 Astros W 6-2 George Kirby vs Cristian Javier September 27 Astros L 8-3 Bryce Miller vs Framber Valdez September 28 Rangers W 3-2 Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery September 29 Rangers W 8-0 Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi September 30 Rangers - Luis Castillo vs Andrew Heaney October 1 Rangers - George Kirby vs Jon Gray

Rangers Schedule