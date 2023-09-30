In the contest between the Memphis Tigers and Boise State Broncos on Saturday, September 30 at 4:00 PM, our projection system expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Memphis vs. Boise State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-3) Under (58.5) Memphis 29, Boise State 25

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Predictions

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Memphis vs. Boise State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers a 60.0% chance to win.

The Tigers have posted one win against the spread this year.

Memphis has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Two Tigers games (out of three) have hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 6.3 more than the average point total for Memphis games this season.

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

The Broncos have covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

Boise State is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

Two of the Broncos' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average total in Boise State games this year is 3.7 fewer points than the point total of 58.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 37 18.8 42 19 37 3 Boise State 27.8 30.8 29 18 26.5 43.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.