Olivia Cowan will compete at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , taking place from September 29-30.

Looking to bet on Cowan at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +6600 to pick up the win this weekend.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

+6600

Olivia Cowan Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Cowan has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-five score twice and a top-10 score seven times in her last 18 rounds.

Cowan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In her past five events, Cowan has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Cowan has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Cowan has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 24 -6 283 0 4 1 2 $284,648

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 6,438 yards this week, which is 587 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Pinnacle Country Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Cowan has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,548 yards, 110 yards longer than the 6,438-yard Pinnacle Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Cowan's Last Time Out

Cowan finished in the 53rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of par.

Her 4.20-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the eighth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.01).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Cowan was better than 78% of the competitors (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Cowan recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Cowan recorded four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Cowan had fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 5.3 on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

In that last outing, Cowan's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Cowan finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 3.5.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Cowan outperformed the tournament average of 1.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

