Oddsmakers give the Navy Midshipmen (1-2) the edge when they host the South Florida Bulls (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between AAC rivals at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy is favored by 3.5 points. The contest's point total is set at 54.5.

Navy is totaling 336.3 yards per game on offense (104th in the FBS), and rank 66th on the other side of the ball, yielding 359.7 yards allowed per game. South Florida is generating 26.8 points per game on offense this season (82nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 27.8 points per contest (93rd-ranked) on defense.

South Florida vs. Navy Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Navy vs South Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Navy -3.5 -105 -115 54.5 -110 -110 -175 +145

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

South Florida has covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In South Florida's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

This season, South Florida has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

South Florida has been at least a +145 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 885 yards on 71-of-125 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 357 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has collected 242 yards (on 56 attempts) with one touchdown.

Naiem Simmons has racked up 357 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Sean Atkins has recorded 215 receiving yards (53.8 yards per game) and one touchdown on 24 receptions.

Khafre Brown's seven grabs (on 13 targets) have netted him 168 yards (42 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Daquan Evans has three sacks to pace the team, and also has seven TFL and 16 tackles.

Jhalyn Shuler, South Florida's leading tackler, has 21 tackles this year.

Logan Berryhill leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 16 tackles and two passes defended.

