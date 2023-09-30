How to Watch the Stetson vs. Marist Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
The Marist Red Foxes (1-2) and the Stetson Hatters (2-2) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field in a clash of Pioneer League opponents.
Marist has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking 24th-worst with 290.7 yards per game. The defense is ranked 93rd in the FCS (401.3 yards allowed per game). Stetson has been sputtering on defense, ranking 23rd-worst with 36.5 points allowed per game. It has been more effective offensively, generating 27.5 points per contest (47th-ranked).
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.
Stetson vs. Marist Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Poughkeepsie, New York
- Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field
Stetson vs. Marist Key Statistics
|Stetson
|Marist
|349.0 (49th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|290.7 (112th)
|247.5 (27th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|401.3 (49th)
|140.0 (66th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|71.3 (121st)
|209.0 (51st)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|219.3 (45th)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|0 (65th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (65th)
Stetson Stats Leaders
- Matt O'Connor has compiled 488 yards on 59.7% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.
- Kaderris Roberts has rushed 58 times for 326 yards, with four touchdowns.
- Devon Brewer has run for 108 yards across 37 carries, scoring one touchdown.
- Nazeviah Burris leads his squad with 308 receiving yards on 21 catches with one touchdown.
- Gabe Atkin has totaled 255 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 21 receptions.
- Jalon Warthen-Carr has racked up 109 reciving yards (27.3 ypg) this season.
Marist Stats Leaders
- Brock Bagozzi has thrown for 551 yards, completing 46.7% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 34 yards (11.3 ypg) on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The team's top rusher, Amin Woods, has carried the ball 43 times for 159 yards (53.0 per game), scoring one time.
- Matt Stianche's team-high 281 yards as a receiver have come on 13 receptions (out of 15 targets) with three touchdowns.
- Will Downes has hauled in nine receptions totaling 129 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.
- Brandon Lombana has compiled five grabs for 51 yards, an average of 17.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.
