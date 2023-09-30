The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) meet a familiar opponent when they host the UAB Blazers (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Yulman Stadium in an AAC showdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 18th-best by surrendering just 291.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 84th (375 yards per game). UAB has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 16th-worst with 430 total yards allowed per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, regstering 414.3 total yards per contest (54th-ranked).

Below in this article, we'll give all the info you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN2.

Tulane vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream:

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Tulane vs. UAB Key Statistics

Tulane UAB 375 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.3 (64th) 291.3 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430 (110th) 132.8 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.8 (110th) 242.3 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.5 (17th) 8 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (85th) 10 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (19th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Kai Horton has 485 pass yards for Tulane, completing 50% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Makhi Hughes has 245 rushing yards on 50 carries with one touchdown.

Ashaad Clayton has been handed the ball 26 times this year and racked up 109 yards (27.3 per game).

Lawrence Keys III's team-high 345 yards as a receiver have come on 17 receptions (out of 25 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has caught nine passes for 230 yards (57.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Chris Brazzell II's 11 grabs are good enough for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has been a dual threat for UAB this season. He has 1,206 passing yards (301.5 per game) while completing 75.1% of his passes. He's tossed eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 116 yards (29 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Jacobs has rushed for 154 yards on 37 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Tejhaun Palmer has registered 16 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 185 (46.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times and has one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II has put up a 180-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on 11 targets.

Samario Rudolph's 19 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 134 yards and one touchdown.

