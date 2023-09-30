Big 12 foes meet when the UCF Knights (3-1) and the Baylor Bears (1-3) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

UCF sports the 44th-ranked defense this season (20.0 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 21st-best with 38.3 points per game. Baylor is accumulating 404.8 total yards per game on offense this season (62nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 376.0 total yards per game (79th-ranked).

UCF vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

UCF vs. Baylor Key Statistics

UCF Baylor 565.0 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.8 (72nd) 347.0 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.0 (76th) 260.3 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.8 (85th) 304.8 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.0 (45th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 4 (98th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has 638 pass yards for UCF, completing 64.9% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 80 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 23 carries.

Johnny Richardson has 289 rushing yards on 39 carries.

This season, RJ Harvey has carried the ball 52 times for 283 yards (70.8 per game) and five touchdowns, while also racking up 156 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson's team-high 463 yards as a receiver have come on 20 catches (out of 26 targets) with two touchdowns.

Javon Baker has put up a 219-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes on 24 targets.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson has compiled 647 yards on 49.5% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with four interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson is his team's leading rusher with 36 carries for 160 yards, or 40.0 per game.

Dawson Pendergrass has run for 134 yards across 28 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has registered 13 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 223 (55.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 30 times.

Hal Presley has caught 11 passes and compiled 172 receiving yards (43.0 per game).

Drake Dabney's 10 catches (on 17 targets) have netted him 147 yards (36.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

