Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 5 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can see all six games involving teams from the Pioneer League.

Pioneer League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV San Diego Toreros at Davidson Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stetson Hatters at Marist Red Foxes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Presbyterian Blue Hose at Butler Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 FloSports Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Dayton Flyers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Drake Bulldogs at Morehead State Eagles 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs at Valparaiso Beacons 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

