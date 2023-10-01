How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 1
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will try to find success against Jackson Rutledge when he starts for the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Nationals Player Props
|Braves vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 305 home runs in total.
- Atlanta has an MLB-best .502 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .276 batting average leads the majors.
- Atlanta has the top offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (938 total runs).
- The Braves have a league-leading .344 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- Atlanta's 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.296).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dylan Dodd makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The left-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/26/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Justin Steele
|9/27/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Home
|Darius Vines
|Jameson Taillon
|9/28/2023
|Cubs
|W 5-3
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Marcus Stroman
|9/29/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Allan Winans
|Trevor Williams
|9/30/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Joan Adon
|10/1/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Jackson Rutledge
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.