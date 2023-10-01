Calvin Ridley vs. the Falcons' Defense: Week 4 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
At Wembley Stadium in Week 4, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Calvin Ridley will be facing the Atlanta Falcons pass defense and Jessie Bates III. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.
Jaguars vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Venue: Wembley Stadium
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons
|23.3
|7.8
|37
|97
|8.94
Calvin Ridley vs. Jessie Bates III Insights
Calvin Ridley & the Jaguars' Offense
- Calvin Ridley's 173 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has totaled 13 catches and one touchdown.
- In the air, Jacksonville has thrown for the ninth-highest amount of yards in the league at 722, or 240.7 per game.
- The Jaguars are scoring 19 points per game, 21st in the NFL.
- Jacksonville sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 38.7 times per game (ninth in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Jaguars rank 18th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 11 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 50%.
Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense
- Jessie Bates III has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 24 tackles and three passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Atlanta's defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks fourth in the league with 510 total passing yards allowed (170 per game).
- This season, the Falcons have been clicking on defense, with 18 points allowed per game (seventh in NFL).
- One player has put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Atlanta this season.
- Four players have hauled in a touchdown against the Falcons this season.
Calvin Ridley vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats
|Calvin Ridley
|Jessie Bates III
|Rec. Targets
|26
|6
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|13
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.3
|3
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|173
|24
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|57.7
|8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|44
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|5
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|3
|Interceptions
