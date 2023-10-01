A victory by the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Atlanta Falcons is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, October 1 at 9:30 AM ET (at Wembley Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Jaguars are averaging 339 yards per game offensively this season (16th in NFL), and they are giving up 348.3 yards per game (18th) on defense. With 283.3 total yards per game on offense, the Falcons rank 25th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank ninth, giving up 287.7 total yards per game.

Jaguars vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Jaguars by 3) Under (43) Jaguars 22, Falcons 18

Jaguars Betting Info

The Jaguars have a 60.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Jacksonville has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

This season, games featuring the Jaguars have hit the over twice.

The total for this game is 43, 3.5 points fewer than the average total in Jaguars games thus far this season.

Falcons Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Falcons.

Atlanta has won one game against the spread this year.

The Falcons have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Atlanta games have hit the over once this year.

Games involving the Falcons this year have averaged 42.7 points per game, a 0.3-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Jaguars vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 19 25 13 27 31 21 Atlanta 18.3 18 24.5 17 6 20

