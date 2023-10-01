The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) are considered 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 1, 2023 versus the Atlanta Falcons (2-1). For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 43.5 points.

Before the Jaguars take on the Falcons, check out their betting insights and trends. As the Falcons prepare for this matchup against the Jaguars, take a look at their betting insights and trends.

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Where: Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom

TV Info: ESPN+

Jacksonville had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

As a 3-point favorite or more, the Jaguars had one win ATS (1-3) last season.

Jacksonville had eight of its 17 games go over the point total last year.

Atlanta's record against the spread last year was 9-7-0.

The Falcons were 5-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Atlanta had seven of its 17 games hit the over last season.

