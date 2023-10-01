The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna and his .732 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jackson Rutledge and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run) against the Nationals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is batting .273 with 30 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs and 56 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is seventh in slugging.
  • Ozuna has gotten a hit in 101 of 143 games this season (70.6%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (24.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 24.5% of his games in 2023 (35 of 143), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (39.2%), with two or more RBI in 27 of those contests (18.9%).
  • He has scored in 65 games this season (45.5%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
74 GP 69
.301 AVG .244
.368 OBP .319
.613 SLG .484
41 XBH 28
21 HR 17
50 RBI 47
64/29 K/BB 70/27
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Rutledge makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .322 batting average against him.
