Orlando Arcia vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Jackson Rutledge on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .264 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 59.1% of his 137 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.3% of those games.
- He has homered in 17 games this season (12.4%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Arcia has an RBI in 43 of 137 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 52 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|67
|.255
|AVG
|.273
|.318
|OBP
|.325
|.400
|SLG
|.442
|18
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|31
|55/20
|K/BB
|46/19
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.00).
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
- Rutledge makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .322 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.