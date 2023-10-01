The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons are set to square off in a Week 4 matchup at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. Will Zay Jones get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Zay Jones score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Jones has posted a 55-yard season thus far (27.5 yards receiving per game) with one TD, hauling in five passes on 13 targets.

Jones has had a touchdown catch in one of two games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Zay Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0

