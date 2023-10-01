Will Zay Jones Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zay Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 4 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons starts at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Jones' stats below.
Entering Week 4, Jones has five receptions for 55 yards -- 11.0 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 13 occasions.
Keep an eye on Jones' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Zay Jones Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Jaguars.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Jaguars vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Jones 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|5
|55
|2
|1
|11.0
Jones Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|7
|5
|55
|1
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|6
|0
|0
|0
Rep Zay Jones and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.