There is high school football action in Broward County, Florida this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Monday

First Baptist Academy at David Posnack Jewish Day School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 2
  • Location: Davie, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hollywood Hills High School at Flanagan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 2
  • Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Coral Springs Charter High School at Northeast High School - Oakland Park

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
  • Location: Oakland Park, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Miramar High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
  • Location: Miramar, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nova HS at Plantation High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
  • Location: Plantation, FL
  • Conference: 6A - District 14
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Broward Preparatory School at NSU University School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
  • Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Somerset Academy at Somerset Canyons

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
  • Location: West Boynton beach, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Flanagan High School at Everglades High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Miramar, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Broward High School at South Broward High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Hollywood, FL
  • Conference: 7A - District 14
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Boyd Anderson High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
  • Conference: 6A - District 14
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stranahan High School at Blanche Ely High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Pompano Beach, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Westminster Academy HS

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory at Dillard High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

American Heritage High School - Plantation at Western High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Davie, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Plantation High School at Piper High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Sunrise, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.