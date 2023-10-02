Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Collier County This Week
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Collier County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Collier County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Monday
First Baptist Academy at David Posnack Jewish Day School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 2
- Location: Davie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Palmetto Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florida Christian High School at St John Neumann Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
