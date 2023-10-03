Player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Corbin Carroll and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:08 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (10-8) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

He has earned a quality start 19 times in 32 starts this season.

In 32 starts, Burnes has pitched through or past the fifth inning 30 times. He has a season average of six frames per outing.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

The 28-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 13th, 1.069 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 4.0 5 0 0 4 1 at Marlins Sep. 22 5.0 2 0 0 6 2 vs. Nationals Sep. 16 5.2 5 4 4 9 3 at Yankees Sep. 10 8.0 0 0 0 7 2 at Pirates Sep. 4 6.0 7 4 4 7 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 153 hits with 34 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 78 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a .278/.370/.451 slash line on the season.

Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Oct. 1 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Cubs Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 132 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 65 walks and 86 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .240/.318/.429 slash line on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Oct. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 29 2-for-5 0 0 3 5 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 75 RBI (162 total hits). He has swiped 53 bases.

He's slashing .287/.363/.508 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 2 at White Sox Sep. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1 at White Sox Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He's slashed .258/.333/.497 so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 3-for-5 3 2 6 11 0

