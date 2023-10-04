In the matchup between the New Mexico State Aggies and Florida International Panthers on Wednesday, October 4 at 9:00 PM, our computer model expects the Aggies to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Florida International vs. New Mexico State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida International (+6.5) Over (48.5) New Mexico State 27, Florida International 24

Florida International Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

The Panthers' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Florida International is a 3-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season.

In Panthers five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

The average point total for Florida International this season is 2.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

New Mexico State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Aggies have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

The Aggies have posted one win against the spread this season.

New Mexico State is winless against the spread when it has played as 6.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

One of the Aggies' four games this season has gone over the point total.

New Mexico State games average 51.8 total points per game this season, 3.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Panthers vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Mexico State 29.8 26.4 44.0 31.0 20.3 23.3 Florida International 21.4 25.6 22.0 29.7 20.5 19.5

