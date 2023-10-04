Florida International vs. New Mexico State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 4
The New Mexico State Aggies (2-3) will play a fellow CUSA opponent, the Florida International Panthers (3-2) in a matchup on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The Aggies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the New Mexico State vs. Florida International matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida International vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium
Florida International vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|Florida International Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Mexico State (-5.5)
|50.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|New Mexico State (-5.5)
|50.5
|-205
|+168
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Florida International vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends
- Florida International is 3-2-0 ATS this year.
- The Panthers are 3-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- New Mexico State has covered once in four games with a spread this season.
- The Aggies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
