Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Miami-Dade County, Florida this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Miami Edison HS at Miami Palmetto Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 4
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Miami Country Day School at Warner Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: South Daytona, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Homestead High School at Christopher Columbus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florida Christian High School at St John Neumann Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Southridge High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
