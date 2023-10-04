The New Mexico State Aggies (2-3) face a CUSA matchup against the Florida International Panthers (3-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is New Mexico State vs. Florida International?

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: New Mexico State 28, Florida International 24

New Mexico State 28, Florida International 24 New Mexico State has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

This season, Florida International has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

The Panthers have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Aggies' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida International (+6.5)



Florida International (+6.5) This year New Mexico State has one win against the spread.

The Aggies have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

In five games played Florida International has recorded three wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) New Mexico State and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in a game twice this season.

There has been just one game featuring Florida International this season with more combined scoring than Wednesday's over/under of 48.5.

The total for the contest of 48.5 is 2.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for New Mexico State (29.8 points per game) and Florida International (21.4 points per game).

Splits Tables

New Mexico State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 44.5 54.2 Implied Total AVG 28.8 26 29.7 ATS Record 1-2-1 0-1-0 1-1-1 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-0-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Florida International

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 50.8 50.5 Implied Total AVG 30.8 31.3 30 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.