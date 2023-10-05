Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Duval County, Florida this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Duval County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Hilliard High School at Providence School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5

7:30 PM ET on October 5 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Spruce Creek HS at Atlantic Coast High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mandarin High School at Westside High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin Middle-High School at Yulee HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Yulee, FL

Yulee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Snyder High School at St. Francis Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Englewood High School at Episcopal School of Jacksonville

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

First Coast Christian High School at Countryside Christian High School