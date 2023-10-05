This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Orange County, Florida. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Orange County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Central Florida Christian Academy at All Saints' Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5

7:00 PM ET on October 5 Location: Winter Haven, FL

Winter Haven, FL Conference: 2A - District 7

2A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Edgewater High School at Timber Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Windermere Preparatory School at Lake Highland Prep School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dr. Phillips High School at Lake Nona High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

East River High School at Colonial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

First Baptist Academy at Wekiva High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Apopka, FL

Apopka, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Apopka High School at Olympia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Ridge HS at Maynard Evans High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Conference: 7A - District 4

7A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Creek High School at Jones High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ocoee High School at Winter Park HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Winter Park, FL

Winter Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Howell High School at Lake Buena Vista High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

University High School - Orlando at Horizon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Winter Garden, FL

Winter Garden, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Moore High School at Haines City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Haines City, FL

Haines City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Union County High School