QBs Sam Howell and Justin Fields will be going head to head on October 5, when the Washington Commanders (2-2) and Chicago Bears (0-4) come together at FedExField. In the piece below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

Commanders vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Sam Howell vs. Justin Fields Matchup

Sam Howell 2023 Stats Justin Fields 4 Games Played 4 67.1% Completion % 64.2% 961 (240.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 861 (215.3) 4 Touchdowns 7 5 Interceptions 5 82 (20.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 134 (33.5) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Bears Defensive Stats

This year, the Bears are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, surrendering 34.3 points per game (28th in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Chicago ranks 30th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 267.8, and it ranks 31st in passing touchdowns allowed (10).

Against the run, the Bears rank 19th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (462) and 18th in rushing TDs allowed (four).

Defensively, Chicago ranks 32nd in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 58.9%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 30th at 80.0%.

Commanders Defensive Stats

