Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Volusia County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Volusia County, Florida. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Other Games in Florida This Week
Volusia County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Miami Country Day School at Warner Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: South Daytona, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Spruce Creek HS at Atlantic Coast High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlantic High School at New Smyrna Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: New Smyrna Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Halifax Academy at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Spring Hill, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Umatilla High School at Father Lopez High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Christian High School - Deltona at Bronson Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bronson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School at Interlachen JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Interlachen, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
