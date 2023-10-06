Illinois vs. Nebraska: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 6
A matchup of Big Ten teams features the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3) taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3) on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the contest.
Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Illinois vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois (-3.5)
|43.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Illinois (-3.5)
|43.5
|-166
|+138
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Illinois vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Illinois is winless against the spread this season (0-5-0).
- The Fighting Illini have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Nebraska has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
Illinois & Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds
|Illinois
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
