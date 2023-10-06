As of October 6 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +3000.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Jaguars higher (10th-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (11th-best).

In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Jaguars currently have the same odds, going from +3000 at the start of the season to +3000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Jaguars have a 3.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Two Jaguars games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

The Jaguars are 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Jacksonville lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Jaguars are averaging 329.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 17th, giving up 333 yards per contest.

Offensively, the Jaguars rank 21st in the NFL with 20 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th in points allowed (333 points allowed per contest).

Jaguars Impact Players

In four games, Trevor Lawrence has passed for 943 yards (235.8 per game), with four TDs and two INTs, and completing 67.1%.

On the ground, Lawrence has scored zero TDs and picked up 101 yards.

In four games, Travis Etienne has rushed for 260 yards (65.0 per game) and one TD.

In the passing game, Etienne has scored zero times, with 14 receptions for 96 yards.

Calvin Ridley has 15 receptions for 211 yards (52.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.

Christian Kirk has 24 receptions for 257 yards (64.3 per game) and one TD in four games.

Foyesade Oluokun has totaled 46 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended in four games for the Jaguars.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +12500 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +550 3 September 24 Texans L 37-17 +10000 4 October 1 Falcons W 23-7 +10000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +700 6 October 15 Colts - +12500 7 October 19 @ Saints - +5000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +8000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +500 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +10000 13 December 4 Bengals - +3500 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1400 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +6600 17 December 31 Panthers - +50000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

