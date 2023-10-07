The field for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson includes Alex Smalley. The competition takes place from October 5-7.

Looking to place a bet on Smalley at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Smalley Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Alex Smalley Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Smalley has finished below par on nine occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

Smalley has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Smalley has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Smalley has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 30 -6 278 0 18 3 4 $2.9M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Smalley placed 31st in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Smalley finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 444 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Smalley will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,280 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Smalley's Last Time Out

Smalley shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the 16th percentile of competitors.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship was below average, putting him in the first percentile of the field.

Smalley shot better than 75% of the golfers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Smalley recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the other golfers averaged 3.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Smalley had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Smalley's four birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were less than the field average (8.8).

At that last tournament, Smalley's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.4).

Smalley ended the FedEx St. Jude Championship carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Smalley fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.