The Florida Gators (3-2) will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4) in SEC action on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Commodores are currently heavy, 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 52 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Gainesville, Florida
  • Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline
BetMGM Florida (-18.5) 52 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Florida (-18.5) 52.5 -1100 +680 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

  • Florida has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Gators have been favored by 18.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Vanderbilt has compiled a 0-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the SEC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.