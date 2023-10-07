A pair of AAC teams meet when the South Florida Bulls (3-2) face off against the UAB Blazers (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The Bulls are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 68.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. UAB matchup.

South Florida vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

South Florida vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline UAB Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-3.5) 68.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-3.5) 68.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

South Florida vs. UAB Betting Trends

South Florida is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

UAB has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Blazers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

South Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

