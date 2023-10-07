The South Florida Bulls (3-2) are favored by 3.5 points when they hit the road to play the UAB Blazers (1-4) in AAC action on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The point total is set at 68.5.

From an offensive standpoint, South Florida ranks 39th in the FBS with 435.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 94th in total defense (398 yards allowed per contest). UAB has sputtering on defense, ranking 15th-worst with 433.6 total yards surrendered per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, generating 418.2 total yards per contest (52nd-ranked).

South Florida vs. UAB Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

South Florida vs UAB Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Florida -3.5 -110 -110 68.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

South Florida Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Bulls' offense play poorly, ranking fourth-worst in the FBS in total yards (432 total yards per game). They rank 100th on the other side of the ball (377.3 total yards surrendered per game).

Despite having the 98th-ranked scoring offense over the last three games (29.7 points per game), the Bulls rank 22nd-worst in scoring defense over that time frame (25.3 points surrendered per game).

Over South Florida's last three games, it ranks 45th in passing offense (286.7 passing yards per game) and -20-worst in passing defense (229.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

Over the last three contests, the Bulls rank sixth-worst in rushing offense (145.3 rushing yards per game) and sixth-worst in rushing defense (148 rushing yards per game allowed).

Week 6 AAC Betting Trends

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

South Florida has posted a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

South Florida has hit the over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

South Florida has not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.

South Florida has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulls' implied win probability is 62.3%.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has been a dual threat for South Florida so far this season. He has 1,223 passing yards, completing 61% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 330 yards (66 ypg) on 89 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

This season, Nay'Quan Wright has carried the ball 70 times for 287 yards (57.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has hauled in 20 receptions for 380 yards (76 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Sean Atkins has hauled in 28 receptions totaling 331 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Khafre Brown has been the target of 23 passes and racked up 14 grabs for 248 yards, an average of 49.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Daquan Evans has three sacks to pace the team, and also has seven TFL and 23 tackles.

South Florida's tackle leader, Jhalyn Shuler, has 28 tackles this year.

Logan Berryhill leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 16 tackles and two passes defended.

