When the Presbyterian Blue Hose match up with the Stetson Hatters at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, our computer model predicts the Blue Hose will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Stetson vs. Presbyterian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Presbyterian (-10) 53.2 Presbyterian 32, Stetson 22

Stetson Betting Info (2022)

The Hatters won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover three times.

A total of four of Hatters games last year hit the over.

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose won just two games against the spread last season.

A total of seven of Blue Hose games last season went over the point total.

Hatters vs. Blue Hose 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Presbyterian 24.5 26.3 48 17 16.7 29.3 Stetson 26.8 36 30 29.7 22 45.5

