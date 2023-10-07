The Kansas Jayhawks (4-1), with college football's 23rd-ranked running game, square off versus the UCF Knights (3-2) and their third-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Jayhawks are only 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is 64.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. UCF matchup.

UCF vs. Kansas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lawrence, Kansas
  • Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

UCF vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline UCF Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-2.5) 64.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas (-2.5) 64.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

UCF vs. Kansas Betting Trends

  • UCF has covered twice in five chances against the spread this year.
  • The Knights have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • Kansas has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
  • The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

